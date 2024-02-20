Graeme Connors brings an unmissable show to the Launceston Country Club

Multi-award winning country singer songwriter Graeme Connors said he ''is delighted to be coming back to the Country Club'' on March 15.
Based in Queensland, Connors said he has fond memories of Tasmania and the Country Club, describing his regular visits in the nineties as a ''yearly pilgrimage'.
Connors is an Australian icon who has worked with many recognisable artists like Kris Kristofferson, John Denver, Slim Dusty, Jon English and had a pivotal role in John Farnham's ''You're the Voice'' hit.
Connors was working as a manager at Rondor Music, a publishing company in 1984. His job involved allocating songs to artists.
He said everyone was told ''if you've got anything for John, please send it in''. Shortly after, a tape was sent from London and the second song was ''Your the Voice'' with vocals from Chris Thompson.
''I heard it and any fool would've said this song has got to be for John Farnham," Connors said.
Connors sent his suggestion in and the rest was history.
''So that's my little role in You're the Voice'', he said.
To celebrate 50 years of music, he will be bringing his brand new show to the Country Club along with his book titled, 'My Lyrical Life'.
His said his book was inspired during the COVID-19 lockdown, and during this time he recognised that he didn't write music for himself, he wrote it for an audience.
But with the uncertainty of a lockdown, Connors didn't know the next time he'd play for an audience.
''I felt a sense of futility because there was no audience,'' he said.
''I thought, well I'll collect all my lyrics that have been recorded, all my songs, for a book.
''It's not an autobiography, yet it is one in song because as a musician the things that happen to you in life later become your songs.''
''That is what the show is based on.''
Connors said the audience would get an insight into the ''creative side of Graeme Connors, not the show biz side''.
''People get a deeper understanding of my creative process and the things that matter to me,'' he said.
His book includes 217 songs with complimentary personal reflections. The show is lyrically oriented, creating an unmissable intimate show not seen at his larger appearances.
Connors and his band have spent the last few months playing festivals but look forward to playing to smaller audiences for this show.
"I love the re-connection with an audience that has made my life the life it is,'' Connors said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.