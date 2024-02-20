'Reliving great music of the past': A Day at the Creek keeps people coming back

A Day at the Creek festival has been running for 16 years. So, what is it about this day in the small town of Mole Creek that keeps people going back year after year?
One of the performers says it is the energetic crowds.
The festival hosts some of the biggest names in tribute bands - this year's headliner is Rebecca O'Connor performing Tina Turner's greatest hits.
Other artists in the line-up include Hot August Night (performing Neil Diamond), The Blues Brothers Revival, Dave Hawkins and Adam Page, who is returning for his ninth year at the festival and third year as MC.
While he no longer lives in Tasmania, Mr Page said there's something special about A Day at the Creek that keeps him hooked.
"The energy of the crowd is what draws me back," he said.
"It's a wonderful day of united energy. There's something about the tribute band concept, I think, that no other festival really has in Australia. The concept of the tribute band festival is unique and draws a fairly unique crowd."
While Mr Page previously performed Elvis Presley tributes as the event's MC, he now prefers to get the crowd going by singing some of his favourite songs from the '50s to the '80s.
"Coming back to the Creek in this beautiful little valley in Northern Tasmania where the public just turns it on once a year... There's this amazing spectacle of music and raising money for many local organisations - it's just like a cavalcade of fun."
Mr Page attributes the festival's success to the dedication of Doug Westbrook, proprietor of the Mole Creek Hotel - and a driving force behind why the festival exists.
"I was 20 when Woodstock happened, and that just caught my imagination. I thought, one day, I'd love to do that. Then my wife and I took over the hotel around 2008, and we both said this is the perfect place to have a music festival," Mr Westbrook said.
Each year, the festival acts as a fundraiser for Rotary Tasmania. This year, money will be raised towards supporting Tasmanian women with gynaecological cancer by covering accommodation and travel costs.
"I'll probably get a bit emotional on the weekend - you just get so excited because you see so many people having fun, raising money for the community and helping Rotary out on their project.
"We hope to raise about $25,000-$30,000," Mr Westbrook said.
There will also be a raffle on the day with various prizes to be won, as well as camping and food vans.
A Day at the Creek will be held this Saturday, February 24. For tickets and more information, visit https://www.adayatthecreek.com.au/.
