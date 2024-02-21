Launceston needs a new hydrotherapy pool for people living with neuromuscular conditions

As Tasmania rolls towards an early state election, many organisations are busy putting together their wish list of policies and initiatives they would like to see addressed by any incoming government.
At Muscular Dystrophy Tasmania, we are no different.
Current estimates suggest that there are close to 1,000 people living with neuromuscular conditions such as Muscular Dystrophy in Tasmania.
Since our inception in 1985 we have been and remain determined to make a difference to the lives of the people we support. To do this, we actively look at ways that people's quality of life can be improved, through advocacy and fundraising, and by projects we can develop with government and other organisations such as ours.
After speaking with stakeholders, one particular area of identified need is the commissioning of a dedicated hydrotherapy pool in the North of the state for Tasmanians living with disability.
An accessible hydrotherapy pool is not like your backyard swimming pool.
Hoists, ramps and other capital works are required to make sure people with disability can safely access and use a pool that provides great benefits to their mobility, strength and wellbeing.
While the commissioning of a hydrotherapy pool could be seen as a rather expensive capital outlay for any government when the number of people with disability may seem comparatively small (26.8% live with disability in Tasmania), such a development would benefit the majority of our Tasmanian community, including people who are ageing.
Since the closure of the Northern Support School in 2017 and the pool that operated at that site, our families have struggled to make alternative arrangements that suit their needs.
Our organisation was very interested to learn of the current State Government's decision to hand back the Northern Support School to the original owner, St.Giles, and St.Giles plans for the former school including recommissioning the hydrotherapy pool along with additional facilities to support people living with disability. Their project was recently identified as a Project of Regional Significant in Northern Tasmania by the NTDC.
Muscular Dystrophy Tasmania is in dialogue with St.Giles and we can see the benefits of having this pool recommissioned for use not only by St.Giles, but other stakeholders in the Tasmanian disability sector.
As it stands, the development of a Northern Hydrotherapy pool is certainly a project of regional significance and deserves to be supported by all levels of government, and other organisations like ours who advocate for a better quality of life for Tasmanians with disability.
Michael Peters is President and Di Carter the State Coordinator of Muscular Dystrophy Tasmania.
