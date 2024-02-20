Save yourself a fine and enrol to vote for the upcoming state election

With the state election looming on March 23, those eligible to vote have until 6 pm Wednesday to enrol or update their enrolment.
Those eligible include Australian citizens who are 16 years of age or over and who have lived at their current address for at least the last month.
Voting is compulsory for those 18 years of age and older.
Those who are 16 or 17 can still enrol to vote but are not required to vote.
Those who fail to vote without a valid reason can expect a fine.
Enrolling to vote or updating an enrolment is as easy as visiting the Tasmanian Electoral Commission's website and selecting 'enrol to vote' or 'update your enrolment'.
A Tasmanian Electoral Commission spokesperson said ''If people don't enrol, they can't vote.''
There were 394,432 electors enrolled to vote in the 2021 state election.
