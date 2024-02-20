Media personality to boost Liberals' election ticket in Bass

Media identity Rob Fairs has been announced as one of the Liberals star candidates in Bass for this year's state election.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff has just announced the party's full suite of 35 candidates at an event in Launceston.
There were a few known candidates among the list, including former federal government minister Eric Abetz, former state government minister Jacquie Petrusma and Jane Howlett, who will run for a lower house seat after six years in the Legislative Council.
Meander Valley deputy mayor Stephanie Cameron was announced as a candidate for Lyons, having run once before, as had Kingborough councillor Aldo Antolli.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff boldly called the team of candidates the Tasmanian Liberal Party's "team of the decade".
"I'm so proud and excited to be unveiling such a strong team here today - the strongest team we have selected for many elections in my mind," he said.
BASS: Rob Fairs, Michael Ferguson, Chris Gatenby, Sarah Quaile, Julie Sladden, Richard Trethewie and Simon Wood
BRADDON: Felix Ellis, Patrick Fabien, Roger Jaensch, Sarina Laidler, Vonette Mead, Jeremy Rockliff and Giovanna Simpson
LYONS: Guy Barnett, Gregory Brown, Stephanie Cameron, Justin Derksen, Richard Hallett, Jane Howlet and Mark Shelton
FRANKLIN: Eric Abetz, Aldo Antolli, Josh Garvin, Michael McGregor, Nic Street, Jacquie Petrusma and Dean Young
CLARK: Mohammad Aldergham, Emma Atterbury, Simon Behrakis, Jon Gourlay, Madeleine Ogilvie, Catherine Searle and Marcus Vermey.
