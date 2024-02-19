Heritage Forest Community Garden relaunching to 'inject a bit of extra life'

Do you like to potter in the garden but might not have one of your own?
Community members are invited to participate in the Heritage Forest Community Garden relaunch on Friday, February 23.
The open invitation comes as the Migrant Resource Centre Northern Tasmania takes over the lease of the community garden, previously operated by Youth Futures.
"The reason we've taken over the lease was that the MRC was instrumental in the establishment of it years ago. Youth Futures have been running it for several years, but they can no longer run it," MRC North CEO Mark Deverell said.
"We decided that since we've been involved right from the beginning, we'd take it over."
The MRC North, Rotary Club of Launceston, University of Tasmania and City of Launceston Council have collaborated for Friday's relaunch, hoping to revitalise and clean up the garden.
"It'll be a place where you can have celebrations. We'd like to see in the future that maybe the local gardeners or the plot holders would have a farmer's market, or something like that," Mr Deverell said.
"Each year around March 21, we run the Harmony Day event. Our plan for the future is that Harmony Day will take place here at the community garden."
The Heritage Forest Community Garden has always been a place where community members from all backgrounds can relax, make friends and cultivate their green-thumb skills.
Mr Deverell said that the garden is especially important to migrant communities who can use the space as a way to "balance their mental health".
"Not everybody lives in suitable accommodation where you can have a vibrant garden like this," he said.
The installation of 20 new raised garden beds, equipment and Wi-Fi services will also make the garden more accessible for community members.
"Having Wi-Fi service increases the accessibility and the functionality of the place. It also means that we could potentially have rotational staff working on site.
"We're in the process of looking at a demountable office space here so we can at least have somebody out there if people need some support," Mr Deverell said.
Rotary members will be putting on a barbeque, and members of the garden or the general public are encouraged to attend the relaunch and get involved.
