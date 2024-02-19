Local exhibition of opposites comes to Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe

Abhay Nique and Katherine Willmott's paintings - like their backgrounds - are almost opposites, but a new exhibition in Scottsdale is bringing their vastly different art and interpretations together.
The Launceston artists will co-exhibit in Abhay and Katherine, a show coming to the Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe this Sunday which balances their unique approaches to the subject of Tasmania.
Nique, a retired marine engineer who began painting in 2017, and Willmott - a lifelong artist - work on the two sides of the painting world: one is a figurative, the other an abstractionist.
Nique's paintings take a traditional approach to landscape influenced by his career in an "art of precision", but also from his time learning under prominent Launceston art figures like Fred Fullerton and Leoni Duff.
"You can't build a house with an artist's interpretation but it would be beautiful," Nique said
"I try to bring accuracy and reality to my work but there's more freedom and interpretation than engineering; subjects can be as close as they can to reality but it's always not quite reality."
That rigour to reality is nowhere more exemplified than in his love for tones and colourful highlights in his landscapes - "I don't always get them right," he said - but it's also where he leans most similarly to his co-exhibitor, Willmott, who brings a contemporary abstract flare to the exhibition.
Art has been Willmott's passion for as long as she can remember, with her painterly journey formally starting with a Fine art degree at the Northern Institute of TAFE in Sydney in 1993, before she moved on to a Degree in Visual arts at the University of Newcastle in '97.
"Much of my work revolves around the beauty or inspiration from other sources," Willmott said.
"[I'm] endeavouring to depict the feelings a place evokes rather than just a scene."
As such her recent work has leaned towards abstraction since she moved to Tasmania five years ago, though she still bases the pieces on a place.
The exhibition Abhay and Katherine will be opened by artist Fred Fullerton on Sunday, February 25, commencing at 2:30pm at the Scottsdale Art Gallery Cafe.
