Man charged with trafficking after getting caught with 233 grams of drugs

A Victorian man has been charged with major drug trafficking after police seized 233 grams of ecstasy and ketamine on Friday.
Devonport uniform officers were called to a trespassing incident at a Spreyton business where they arrested and searched the 32-year-old.
Police found a bag containing 28 grams of ecstasy and a small knife on his person.
An ensuing search of the man's home by uniform officers and members of the Western Drug and Firearms Unit uncovered a further 162 grams of ecstasy and 43 grams of ketamine.
An undisclosed amount of cash was also seized.
The Victorian was charged with trafficking, possession of a dangerous article in a public place and multiple other drug-related offences.
He was detained and is expected to appear in an out-of-hours court this weekend.
