Lengthy ban expected to be handed down to Northern Tasmania's Thomas

The AFL future of Northern Tasmanian footballer Tarryn Thomas is in doubt following conflicting reports about the progress of an investigation into his off-field conduct.
According to 9News, the North Melbourne midfielder has received an 18-week ban by the AFL following new allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards women.
However, The Herald Sun reports that the AFL has denied the suspension, saying the investigation is still ongoing.
The 23-year-old was subjected to several allegations last season that twice forced him to step away from North Melbourne and saw him face court.
Initially charged with threatening to distribute an intimate image of another person, that charge was downgraded to using a carrier service to harass someone.
Thomas was also accused of dangerous driving in mid-2023 when a video emerged of his feet on a car's dashboard.
He went through a respect and responsibility education program by North Melbourne and spent three weeks in the VFL before later earning a senior recall, playing 12 AFL games last year.
Thomas was drafted from North Launceston with pick eight of the 2018 national draft and has played 69 matches.
This season is the final year of his contract.
MORE TO COME
