Lydia and Wehan came to Tasmania on holiday, what they saw shocked them

When Lydia Barley and Wehan Crous craved adventure in their lives, they decided to sell their suburban home in West Australia and quit their jobs.
The pair, who have been dating since they were 13, had planned out what they thought their future should look like.
"We thought we've got to be successful, we've got to do well in our careers, we've got to buy a house," Ms Barley said.
But they said they "weren't fulfilled" and they "didn't feel happy".
So, the pair decided to set out on a lap of Australia in a converted panel van.
It was the "best decision" they ever made and it eventually landed them in Tasmania.
However, within minutes of rolling off the Spirit for their six-month stay, the couple were confronted by "animal after animal", dead on the road.
"It would maybe be 10, 20 metres and you'd see another body, another corpse," Ms Barley said.
Before arriving in Tasmania, the pair had heard that Tasmania was the "roadkill capital of the world", but Ms Barley said that seeing the "scale of it was something else".
Overwhelmed by what they were seeing, the couple decided to undergo a free wildlife rescue course with Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, so they knew exactly what to do.
"Once we had done the training, any animal we could safely pull over for, we would pull over, move it off the road, make sure it's out of the way so we're safe too and just pouch check," Ms Barley said.
With their newfound knowledge the pair continued on their journey and when travelling between Forth and Railton they came across two deceased pademelon.
"We pulled them both off the road ... I touched the belly and immediately felt a baby," Ms Barley said.
"The whole time I was just at the side of the road sobbing ... I turned to Wehan and said 'there's a joey but it's dead'."
The pair said they recognise that "some roadkill deaths are unavoidable" but that people, especially tourists, should know what to do to avoid hitting animals.
"Slow down at night, don't throw food scraps on the road and one thing I would really put for tourists is avoid driving at night," she said.
"There's no way to really ruin your trip like driving in the middle of the night and hitting an animal that you've come specifically to Tasmania to see."
You can find their full video about their time in Tasmania here.
If you find a sick, injured, or orphaned animal, contact Bonorong Wildlife Rescue at 0447 264 625.
To report roadkill on state highways and roads, call 1300 135 513.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.