The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Opinion

No vision in week one of the 2024 state election from major parties

By Professor David Adams
February 20 2024 - 1:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
No vision in week one of the 2024 state election from major parties
No vision in week one of the 2024 state election from major parties

There are many takeaways from the first week of electioneering. But mostly it was all about projects and posturing rather than substantial policies.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.