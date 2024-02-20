No vision in week one of the 2024 state election from major parties

There are many takeaways from the first week of electioneering. But mostly it was all about projects and posturing rather than substantial policies.
Both traditional parties directed the initial focus on their claimed credentials around health, housing, and cost of living.
Neither Liberal nor Labor want to talk about the possibility of coalitions. Not even a hint as to what principles they would take to the parliament around negotiations with members outside of their own party. Indeed, their main arguments seems to be that irrespective of what Tamanian voters just voted on they would try and persuade independents to support their policies.
The Greens as expected played up their credentials around balance of power, social policy and good governance in the hope of attracting a few more swinging voters.
The first week was rather low key, straight out of the old party playbooks, lots of announcements, sparring over whose figures are right, selectively bringing up the past, lots of photo opportunities.
The emergence of high-profile independents such as Sue Hickey will chip away at the already slim chances of either of the major parties winning a majority of seats in the new parliament.
We should of course be thankful that we have a genuine democracy where the campaigns are held in reasonably good spirits without threat of violence or intimidation.
At some point both parties will need to say something about good governance as neither has a clean sheet. Both continue to balk on significant donations and lobbying reforms.
Right to information has turned into a game of how many hurdles can applicants jump before they fall and give up.
Public and indeed parliamentary engagement often comes after a decision is made rather than before. The proposed Stadium is just the most recent example.
It is shaping as an election about projects rather than policy. An election about putting band-aids on challenges that the traditional parties increasingly seem unable or unwilling to solve.
For example, the proposed visitor tax on short stay accommodation comes years after the horse has already bolted and where Liberal and Labor sat back and watched.
Big ticket structural reform items seem off the agenda - tax reform, poverty, lifting educational attainment, reconciliation, population policies and our rapid ageing.
Who we are as Tasmanians and how we want to live in the future seems just too hard for the traditional parties.
Professor David Adams University of Tasmania
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.