What's it like as an Army Cadet? Launceston senior rank shares insights

"Should I join the Army cadets?"
It was a question Senior Cadet Sergeant Chelsea Anderson was asking herself 5 years ago.
With one year left of her tenure, Ms Anderson reflected on her time spent with the cadets program and looked forward to a future with the military.
"I've always wanted to do something else other than sport," Ms Anderson said.
"When I was in grade seven at my school, this girl in grade 12 was a Cadet Sergeant here and told me I should join, so it just started from there."
She said her time with the cadets had given her a new found confidence.
"It's actually been really great. I've learnt public speaking, which I never used to do but now I can talk in front of 100 cadets which seems easy now," she said.
"I've made lifelong friends and learnt so many new skills which I never would have learnt, like how to put up a hutchie and tying knots."
In Ms Anderson's unit, non-commissioned officers gather on Wednesday nights at 5.30pm to discuss how the night will play out.
"An hour later we have our unit parade, so we mark everyone off and make sure everyone's here," Ms Anderson said.
"Then we move into our first two lessons of the night which go for half an hour blocks each.
"We'll have a canteen break for fifteen minutes, another lesson for half an hour and then a fun activity."
"The activities can be navigation based, team building activities, hide and seek sometimes ... anything that gets the morale up after a long night."
While she's learnt numerous handy skills, Ms Anderson said she enjoyed the social atmosphere the cadets provided.
"You meet so many different people from Hobart and up here as well because we do battalion wide activities," she said.
"You meet lots of new people on courses, but genuinely within your unit, and the units around you; you make your best friends inside and outside of cadets."
For first time cadets, Ms Anderson encouraged them to talk to as many people as possible.
"I know when I first joined I talked to about two people on my first night because I was so scared," Ms Anderson said.
"But I got my uniform and I thought yeah, this is it. This is what I want to do ... just put yourself out there."
Getting through the ranks is a tough but rewarding journey according to Ms Anderson, who said climbing the ladder was an important goal.
"I've been through most of them now," she said.
"Let's say you're a Lance Corporal and you've been promoted to your first bit of entitlement. You have to break away those friendships that you have because there's a boundary.
"You're not leaving them behind but you have to do your job right, I found that challenging sometimes, doing the right thing not for one person for the entire group."
"Leaving everyone happy is a hard thing to do as well."
For those thinking of joining, Ms Anderson said they would learn an abundance of skills.
"I didn't know how to read a map until I joined and I think it's just really good because you learn all these life skills that you wouldn't normally know how to get," she said.
"Like how to shoot a good bearing on a compass, public speaking, how to raise a flag how or how to march ... these are all different things you wouldn't know how to do."
Ms Anderson is keen to pursue a career with the military, and has her eyes set on Duntroon Royal Military College.
"I want to become an officer of some description there," Ms Anderson said.
She said Army Cadets was a place where everyone was welcome, no matter your background.
"Anyone is welcome to come and staff members are really helpful, anything you need they're there for you," she said.
The Australian Army Cadets Launceston is open for recruitment for teenagers aged 13 to 17.
