The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Greens pledge to halve car registration costs for concession card holders

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated February 19 2024 - 3:35pm, first published 3:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Concession card holder Camille Nelson and Greens Bass candidate Cecily Rosol outside Service Tasmania Launceston. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Concession card holder Camille Nelson and Greens Bass candidate Cecily Rosol outside Service Tasmania Launceston. Pictures by Paul Scambler

The Tasmanian Greens will slash car registration prices in half for concession card holders, if elected.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.