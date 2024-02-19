Greens pledge to halve car registration costs for concession card holders

The Tasmanian Greens will slash car registration prices in half for concession card holders, if elected.
Under the policy, the Greens would more than triple current concession rates, and see concession card holders save between $200 and $380 for their car registration.
The policy is costed at $13 million per year over four years.
Launceston resident Camille Nelson is a concession card holder and with two daughters, said cost of living pressures were adding up.
"[Car registration] is very significant, I've got a couple of girls at home and on top of that, managing a house and bills," Ms Nelson said.
"What I like about this is that the demographic that this reaches in terms of being a health care card, or a concession card holder, is quite wide.
"Most people that I know would benefit from it."
She said the money saved from her rego cost would be beneficial to her other expenses.
"Groceries and fuel costs - it's going up all the time, it's a struggle in all aspects, " she said.
Greens candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol said Tasmanians were paying close to $500 for car registration.
"In a cost of living crisis, that's a lot of money to find," Ms Rosol said.
"People are living week by week, just struggling to get what they need for the week.
"And then to get a bill for their registration on top of that, for such a large amount, is very stressful and difficult."
"We're proposing this halving of the registration cost to ease some of that pressure for them and the cost of living here."
