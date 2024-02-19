Pets in rentals among rental reform plan from Tasmanian Liberals

The Liberal government said they would reform rental laws to allow pets in homes, along with two other initiatives, if re-elected.
The announcement follows the Liberal's Stamp Out Stamp Duty policy announced Sunday, which would use the income from a proposed short stay levy to abolish stamp duty for Tasmanians buying their first home, saving them thousands.
The move on rentals consists of three initiatives:
Two Launceston renters, Liam and Abby are separated from their dog, Henry, because of the current rental laws.
Liam said Henry was a part of their life, and it was hard to leave him at his parents when he moved out.
"I enjoy coming to visit but not being able to have him in the home really does sting a bit," Liam said.
He said it was quite challenging looking for a pet-friendly rental.
"Being able to take him wherever we wanted, it would be really great for us as well ... if we have kids later on down the track, they'll be able to enjoy a pet too."
Mr Rockliff said legislation would act on this in the first 100 days of the re-election of a majority Liberal government.
Mr Rockliff said the second part of the policy would "unlock" an additional 200 rentals through a private rental incentive scheme boost.
The scheme would apply to rentals capped between 25 and 30 per cent below median rates.
"This is ensuring that we put rentals within the reach of renters," Mr Rockliff said.
"Currently, we offer a cash incentive up to $200 a week and guaranteed rental income for two years to 300 property owners, and now we'll incentivise 500 property owners."
The third initiative offers 100 per cent land tax exemptions for property owners who either build-for-rent or switch a short stay home to rent.
Mr Rockliff said those who built to rent would be free of land tax for three years, saving them up to $6000.
Labor leader Rebecca White said their commitment to build to rent provided an incentive for builders to make their properties available for 30 years by providing a land tax rebate over that period of 50 per cent.
"The Liberals announcement today comes nowhere near that and only provides a rebate for three years," Ms White said.
"There's no certainty for renters who participate in that program, but they'll have a rental property for more than three years under Labor.
Mr Rockliff said those who switched a short stay to rent wouldn't pay land tax for a year and would save $2,000," Mr Rockliff said.
"When it comes to bringing rents down what helps is increasing the supply," Mr Rockliff said.
"That's why building 3000 homes since 2019 has helped with that supply ... 10,000 homes over the next 10 years will help as well."
Labor finance spokesperson Dean Winter said the Premier's plan was a "band aid solution".
"This scheme whilst a good band aid and can help people in the short term, is not a long term solution," Mr Winter said.
"We need to be moving away from this by actually building new homes by making sure we've got a rental market, which is affordable."
