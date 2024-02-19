The Examiner
Rupertswood Farm's a-maze-ing family tradition reaches 11 years

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
February 19 2024 - 1:14pm
Rowan Clark and his family have cut their crops into the shape of a Tasmanian Weedy Seadragon for the 11th year of their family tradition. Picture by Paul Scambler, insert supplied
Rowan Clark and his family have cut their crops into the shape of a Tasmanian Weedy Seadragon for the 11th year of their family tradition.

Most family traditions are small, like a board game night or a special meal, but the Clark's regular custom is a little different: they cut their crops into a maze.

