Rupertswood Farm's a-maze-ing family tradition reaches 11 years

Most family traditions are small, like a board game night or a special meal, but the Clark's regular custom is a little different: they cut their crops into a maze.
The family has annually transformed a five hectare field at their Hagley into a labyrinth for more than a decade, shaping it into anything, including a wedge-tailed eagle, native bee and even Richie Porte.
And this year's no different - Rupertswood Farm is back to its maze-y best, this time with a shape borrowed from an East Coast legends, the Tasmanian Weedy Seadragon
"Our family heads to the Tassie East Coast each summer and are always inspired by the incredible beauty of the harsh landscape - both in and out of the water," said Rowan Clark, who owns the farm alongside his wife, Anna.
"Tasmania's Weedy Seadragon is a rare, mystical creature of extreme beauty and we wanted to celebrate this."
Each year, the Clark family develop the maze with the help of overseas designers - 2024's design came from United Kingdom-based firm Mazescape - and then mow the shape into the crop using a GPS system before opening it to the public.
"This year, we thought it would be fun to have a water-based theme for the maze - quite ironic really, as there is clearly a lack of [water] around at the moment," Mr Clark said.
"It is hard not to be overwhelmed driving through the farm's bare paddocks, but a quick glance up at our lovely Weedy Seadragon and you remember the beauty of the coast, that seasons come and go and greener times are only a season - or rainfall - away."
Mr Clark said they expect to attract around 10,000 visitors throughout this year, including a large influx of visitors on the Gala Day - a social event to launch the "Maze Season".
The gala will include live music, gumboot throwing events, egg and spoon races and scarecrow judging before an official opening of the Seadragon maze.
The Crop Maze at Rupertswood Farm, Hagley, will open on March 2 for seven weekends only, with the Gala Day to run Sunday, March 3.
Visitor tickets can be purchased online at www.rupertswoodfarm.com.au.
