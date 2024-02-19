Builders, owners to benefit from first-home buyer policy: economist

The Liberals' policy to cut stamp duty for first-home buyers in Tasmania will ultimately benefit property owners and builders, Tasmanian economist Saul Eslake has said.
On the same day that Premier Jeremy Rockliff announced the Liberals would cut stamp duty costs for first-home buyers on the same day he said a new five-per-cent tax would be applied to guests at Tasmanian short-term accommodation places should it win government after March 23.
The tax is expected to earn $11 million annually and the stamp duty cut is expected to cost $64.3 million over two years.
Mr Rockliff said the stamp duty abolition would not distort the market and push Tasmanian house prices up.
"We're saying we'll raise the revenue through the Airbnb tax and we'll apply it to where it's really needed and that's ensuring that we can support young Tasmanians into their first home," he said.
Mr Eslake said said anything which allowed Australians to pay more for housing than they otherwise would - like cash grants, stamp duty concessions, lower interest rates, and shared equity schemes- tended to result in more expensive homes
"Using the money to exempt first-home buyers from stamp duty will simply mean that first-home buyers will most likely think that they can therefore afford to spend more on the home they wish to buy," he said.
"Therefore the money which is raised from this levy will end up in the pockets of vendors of established dwellings or the profit margins of builders and property developers."
Mr Eslake said revenue raised from the short-stay tax would be better directed to more social and affordable housing.
"If they did that, I would describe it as an excellent policy," he said.
