Raiders' remarkable run raises men from ruins to finals spot

Heading into Christmas, the Greater Northern Raiders men's team had lost 10 out of 11 games in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
To say finals this summer was unlikely, would be something of an understatement.
However, the Raiders have risen from their ruins.
An outright-win in their two-day match against South Hobart Sandy Bay was their second over their Southern opponents and sparked a faint hope that if they went on a tear, anything was possible.
But the optimism appeared short-lived when New Town bested them by eight wickets in what turned out to be a demolition, before they fell agonisingly short to Clarence by seven runs.
In need of an immediate bounce back, up stepped Devonport's Sam Omahony.
Taking nine wickets in the first game of 2024, the left-handed all-rounder took another four in the one-dayer against the Roos, before helping Raiders to a second red-ball win with 71 and 4-29 against Kingborough.
Not satisfied, Omahony guided the Greater Northern outfit to their first win in the 50-over format as he crushed 123 not out off 141 (11 fours and three sixes) and claimed 5-54 as the team fell on the right side of a 10-run margin.
With plenty of belief building within the Raiders' camp, a two-dayer at Lindisfarne began with the home side scoring a healthy 292, with the visitors two-down at stumps on day one.
Day two was not so evenly shared.
Captain Charlie Eastoe and nightwatchman Dravid Rao, both from Launceston, smacked hundreds at a healthy strike-rate, before coach Alistair Taylor made it three tons in the day after facing just 77 balls.
With the win secured, Raiders went for their second outright of the season and had Lindisfarne under massive pressure at 7-52.
Ultimately, Taylor's men ran out of time, but the convincing win has launched them into fourth spot with two rounds remaining.
"We talk about it in murmurs that we've got something to play for," Taylor said.
"We're going to go ahead and give it our best shot, give it 110 per cent, the carrot is still dangling there for us."
Looking at the fixtures ahead, Taylor said that the belief was there, but a finals berth would require his side's very best cricket.
"We know we've got a really tough game against Clarence - who are on top of the ladder - next week and it's a Saturday/Sunday, but if we can put in a good performance like what we've done in the past since Christmas, we're going to give ourselves a shot," he said.
"If it falls our way or it doesn't, we've had a red-hot crack and the second half of the year has been a massive improvement.
"After today, we're certainly saying there's a pulse and we'll certainly fight for it."
