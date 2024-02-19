227 reasons to smile as Tasmanian Jewell chalks up history-making knock

Home-grown Tasmanian talent Caleb Jewell now lays claim to the state's highest Sheffield Shield score against Western Australia.
Scoring 227 off 319 balls across Saturday and Sunday, the 26-year-old past the previous best - Tim Paine's 215 in 2006, which was his only first-class century for 13 years.
Jewell's weekend knock puts him as the equal sixth-highest score of all time for the Tigers, tying with David Boon while sitting behind some of Tasmania's best cricketers.
Dene Hills, Alex Doolan, Jamie Cox, Ricky Ponting and the most recent, Evan Gulbis' 2014 knock, are the innings that sit above Jewell's massive effort.
Jewell began day three on 98 not out, hitting a quick single to the off-side to get his 100 before continuing to bat for most of the day.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet, what's happened. I woke up this morning and pretty nervous about getting those first two runs but I'm very happy," he said after play on Sunday.
Coming into the Western Australian clash, Jewell's Sheffield Shield season had not been what he had hoped for.
He had scored 224 runs at an average of 16, with the weekend innings boosting him to 451 at 30.06.
It's also the highest score of the Sheffield Shield season - passing Sam Whiteman's 188 and Tasmanian captain Jordan Silk's 181.
"It was obviously frustrating there for a period but I was still scoring runs in one-day cricket so it wasn't the end of the world. Hopefully I can make the most of it and get another one soon but we will see how we go."
