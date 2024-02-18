Motorcyclist rushed to LGH after two-vehicle crash, Westbury Road

UPDATE - 8:51 AM
Police and emergency services remain at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a car on Westbury Road, Prospect.
The rider of the motorbike has been taken to the LGH for assessment and treatment.
Motorists are advised that Westbury Road is currently blocked from Prospect Street to Stanley Street. Please avoid the area and seek an alternative route.
EARLIER - 8:40AM
Tasmania Police and other emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a motorbike and a car on Westbury Road, Prospect.
The extent of injuries is unknown at this stage.
Police reported the crash about 8:30am and asked motorists to avoid the area while the scene is cleared.
More to come.
