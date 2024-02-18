Why Mark Hassell is swimming one of the country's hardest open water events

Mark Hassell says "everyone needs a challenge"; and his is to complete one of the world's longest open water swimming events.
The Scotch Oakburn senior school teacher is less than a week out from his first Rottnest Island channel swim - Western Australia's iconic, 20-kilometre non-stop swimming competition.
"I think we all need something in our lives to overcome - that's why people run marathons and climb mountains," he said.
"This is just my version of that."
The event, now in its 34th year, will be held on February 24 with more than 2600 participants from around the world.
Mr Hassell has decided to take on one of Australia's most-gruelling endurance sport events as a challenge to his own mental and physical fortitude, spending six hours traversing the Indian Ocean as he heads to the island off Perth's coast.
In the past, he's swam long distances in Sydney - the roughly 12 kilometres from Bondi Beach to Watson Bay - and longer in Tasmania, from Coles Bay to Hazards Bay, 15 kilometres, and even kayaked the Bass Strait.
But Rottnest will be his farthest.
"I'm a fairly calm sort of guy, so I'm not really nervous thinking about doing the race," Mr Hassell said.
"I feel like it's similar to being a performer because you're spending so much time rehearsing, so much time learning your lines, I guess.
"I've got a job to do and there might be things that go wrong but you walk out on that stage and you're able to deal with them. If you're prepared you can deal with them."
Mr Hassell's preparation began last year and has revolved around a rigorous swimming routine in which he spends hours "living in discomfort".
"When you're out there doing these kinds of things, it does help you put things into perspective - particularly modern life," he said.
"Most of our worries are human dramas and, when you're out in nature getting splashed by a bit of water on your face and you're overcoming that, that gives you balance."
The closest bit of ocean water to Mr Hassell's West Launceston home is more than 40 minutes away, so he's had an improvisational training regime, spending much of it in Trevallyn Dam.
Using the manmade lake as a proving ground, Mr Hassel has been swimming circuits between a set of floating drums but he's also used the lake as a training place to learn one of the event's required skills: to be able to eat and swim.
On a makeshift raft of pool noodles and netting he keeps water and snacks which incentivise him to keep swimming until he gets to float in the middle of the lake and feast - although it's hardly an appetising spread.
"It's basically baby food packed with nutrients but, when you've been swimming for hours, you'd be surprised how much your body craves anything," Mr Hassell said.
"It does become a bit of a treat."
Mr Hassell said he hopes to encourage others to get outside and have goals to work towards.
"It's good for us in our physical health and our mental health to have purpose and to exercise too," he said.
"And you can start gently by just walking around the block - you don't need to jump right into the ocean and swim to an island. That'd be crazy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.