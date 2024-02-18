Long-time Raider brings up maiden milestone in massive 10-wicket win

A move to opening the batting has brought out the best in Alice McLauchlan, with the Greater Northern Raiders chalking up a 10-wicket win over Clarence.
The 20-year-old reached her maiden Cricket Tasmania Premier League half-century, making 50 not out, while teammate Emma Manix-Geeves hit her third 90-plus score against Clarence for the season - 94*.
Bowling out the Kangaroos for 161, the Raiders were eyeing off a double-bonus-point win and they did it, scoring the runs in 22.2 overs.
"With our position on the ladder at the moment, that was pretty important for us and probably why we bowled first today," coach Darren Simmonds said.
"We felt that batting second, chasing is an easier way to get bonus points."
Simmonds was gleaming with pride about McLauchlan's knock, with the talented multi-sports player showing the league her potential.
She reached the milestone through a pull-shot and Manix-Geeves was quick to congratulate her - offering a fist bump before going in for a hug.
"We asked her to step up to open the batting four or five games ago and Gus was really up for that," Simmonds said.
"She's deserved an opportunity up the top of the order and in two of her last four innings, she's got her highest scores with the Raiders.
"It was great to see her take the opportunity today and the way she went about it with EMG was terrific - they formed a big, strong partnership which we always preach and believe in because it wins games of cricket."
Having made 96 and 93* against Clarence in Twenty20 matches earlier in the season, Manix-Geeves got close once again to the elusive ton.
As the runs got closer, it was evident she was going to fall just short again - reaching the 90s with four runs to get before hitting the winning runs with a boundary through cover.
"She was focused on making sure that we could hopefully get maximum points when batting second because they ended up getting 160-odd, so we had to chase them down in 25 [overs]," Simmonds said.
"She made sure we got there with a good all-round innings that we know she possesses and got us the maximum points."
It was not all positive for the victors, with Simmonds saying the side is "still conceding too many extras" with the ball.
Sunday's clash saw them bowl 59 extras - 51 of those wides.
On a positive note, Julia Cavanough took 3-29 and North-West products Ella Scolyer and Hannah Magor 2-7 and 2-21 respectively.
