Longford pet accommodation and lifestyle property listed for $3.5 million

An "idyllic" country property outside Launceston that's doubled as a lucrative pet boarding business for more than two decades has been listed for sale at $3.5 million.
The 14.27 hectare plot on Marlborough Street is better known as Longford Park Boarding Kennels and Cattery, a family-owned service offering pet grooming and accommodation.
Alongside a four-bedroom, two bathroom double storey house built in 1997, the property includes a 55-dog kennel and 12-cat run enclosed complex with an office and reception area, all surrounded by large outdoor spaces, a small holding dam and fenced paddocks.
The land also includes landscaped gardens, a barn style stable, wooden sheds, a greenhouse and cattle yards.
Originally purchased as a lifestyle home about 20 years ago, the Longford estate was transformed into a successful business on the back of its owner's passion for animals.
The Examiner understands that, now looking to retire from the professional world, its owners have decided to pass on the dog leash to the next generation.
"There are two excellent components to this property that make it rare and attractive as a piece of real estate," Knight Frank commercial sales agent Rob Dixon said.
"To have a lifestyle property and a very solid income stream with it is something that ticks all the boxes for a lot of different buying groups."
Strong interest in the property has come from Tasmanian and interstate buyers, including individual families but also national corporations in the pet accommodation industry who have been attracted to the business' full roster of staff and built-in customer base.
Mr Dixon said the site also had potential as a site for future development with its access to the Cressy/Longford irrigation scheme.
"Down the track, given its location, this has a great deal of residential development opportunity should new owners decide to head that direction," he said.
The $3.5 million property has been listed as a walk-in walk-out sale with free-hold and business components included.
