How debut playwright Kerri Gay found the right words for a Sydney debut

Launceston theatre actress Kerri Gay has won an Australian-wide drama competition - only it's not for her on-stage work but for her writing.
The award-winning comedian is one of eight new playwrights selected from a country-wide field of 164 to have their short play performed in Sydney-based initiative 'Sage to Stage'.
The competition was started by non-for-profit group Scene Theatre Sydney in an effort to give a platform to non-professional, first-time writers over the age of 60.
Ms Gay was the only Tasmanian to make it through the competition to the final eight, with her show, Ubuntu - the first she's ever written - to be performed in Sydney in late March in front of an audience of Sydney's theatre set.
"It's mind blowing to think that I'll be sitting in the audience watching something I wrote be performed," Ms Gay said.
Ubuntu - an African philosophy that, when translated, literally means "I am because we are" - is a personal show for the now-playwright, who said she wrote it to "talk about the world and how we, the older generation, fit into it".
"I've never written anything like this before," she said.
The show revolves around two friends, "a lot of wine" and a deep, late-night conversation, and is based on moments of Ms Gay's own life and experiences.
"I wanted to talk about the things that people over 60 have learnt in their lives, the things that we've achieved and how, now, we become invisible," Ms Gay said.
Five professional actors will perform readings of the eight plays - Ms Gay's is a two-person show - each of which will be directed by New South Wales-based dramatist Ryan Whitworth-Jones at the Philharmonia Choirs Hall in Sydney.
"I think, what I'm hoping, is that someone comes up to me at the end of the performance and says, I'd like to see what else you've written," Ms Gay said.
"This could change my life."
Ms Gay hopes to bring Ubuntu to Launceston audiences in the future after she finishes performing in her role in an upcoming production of Death of a Salesman and returns from Sydney.
