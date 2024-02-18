Long-serving Northern Midlands councillor puts hand up for Labor

After 17 years on the Northern Midlands Council, Richard Goss is ready to give state politics a go and run for Lyons under Tasmanian Labor.
With a background in education, metal trades and building industries, Mr Goss is prepared to bring his years of varied experience to parliament.
"I've been a councillor for Northern Midlands Council since 2007 and served as deputy mayor for six years, so I feel really connected with the community," Mr Goss said.
"A lot of people in the Lyons community have been struggling and I think they need somebody to be their voice.
"I want to be that voice for them."
Campaigns and elections are nothing new to Mr Goss, who said he's "as ready as he can be" to dive into the fray.
"I know it's going to be a different challenge, probably one of the biggest challenges in Lyons is the geographical area; it's a great big place," he said.
As two of his daughters were doctors in Lyons, Mr Goss said he was well across the medical issues facing his community.
"I do get a fair bit of feedback from them about how the health system is going and the challenges they face," Mr Goss said.
"Lots of people in the Northern Midlands have medical concerns and trying to get access to public health is nearly impossible for some."
A former schoolteacher, Mr Goss said the under funding of public education needed to be addressed.
"I think it's something we need to do and I'll be pushing for that," he said.
"My wife's a school teacher and we've been involved with education for about 30 years, we want to see outcomes for our children across the state improve."
Labor leader Rebecca White said Mr Goss was an outstanding candidate for Labor.
"He's got an incredibly strong connection to this area of Lyons, his family have lived here for generations and he understands what this community needs," Ms White said.
"He'll be there when they've had hard times and be in their corner, and I have every confidence that he will run a very successful campaign and make an excellent member of parliament."
