Labor promise hospital daycare centre alongside childcare commitment

Days after announcing their $75 million commitment to open more childcare centres across Tasmania, state Labor said they would add a childcare facility to the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) if elected.
Labor leader Rebecca White said the daycare facility would be part of the redevelopment of the LGH.
As a single mum of young twins, LGH nurse Sophie Johnson is finding shift work more difficult as her twins attend a daycare centre in Perth.
"It's difficult to start shift work at seven in the morning as daycare doesn't open till 7.30 or 8am," Ms Johnson said.
"I have to quite often rely on friends and family to help pick them up and drop them off just because I can't drop my kids off at daycare."
The young mum said having a childcare centre at the LGH would be "absolutely accessible" to people like herself.
"There's young mums that suffer in these circumstances," Ms Johnson said.
"Having that [centre] available where I can take my kids to daycare at the hospital where I work, and then come back to, would be amazing."
She said she had to reduce her hours to make the commitment work.
"I've actually reduced my hours just for the sake of not having anyone, especially over that Christmas period with friends and family away, to able to get them to daycare," Ms Johnson said.
"Without my parents, my nan and my friends to help with my children, I wouldn't be able to get to work and pay the bills."
Labor Bass candidate and former LGH paediatric nurse Will Gordon said he could testify to how important early opening hours are to childcare centres.
"Nurses have been calling out for this," Mr Gordon said.
"A lot of parents aren't able to work in shifts because they don't have these facilities here.
"It's just an example of a government that doesn't listen to the workforce that are trying to work."
Children and Youth Minister Roger Jaensch said amending the LGH masterplan to include a childcare centre would not deliver one.
"There's no funding commitment to pay for it," Mr Jaensch said.
"Labor is still only offering $75 million in grant funding across the state for other people to - maybe - build a childcare centre."
The Labor leader said she believed the initiative would be well received across the state.
"We've already had a lot of support from the sector who deliver these services wanting to partner with a Labor government," Ms White said.
"We know that they've been very keen to deliver services out of some of our key sites like the LGH, but also expanding it to other sites of key importance such as the Royal Hobart Hospital and Northwest Hospital."
