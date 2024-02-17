Trevallyn rout the Demons to secure TCL finals berth as bowlers shine through

Daniel Smith's first five-wicket haul in the Tasmanian Cricket League guided Trevallyn to a crushing 200-run win over Perth.
The former Launceston left-arm quick took 6-10 and Anthony Johnstone 4-7 to bowl Perth out for just 31 in the space of 10 overs.
Smith took the first five wickets - three of them for ducks - to have the Demons reeling at 5-6 as number eight batter and last week's hero Moahmed Ahasan Moosal Kalim top-scored with nine.
Earlier, it was in-form skipper Drew Clark that steered Trevallyn to 7-231 from their 40 overs.
He hit 79, his fourth 50-plus score of the premier league season, as several other batters made starts.
Zach Tatnell made 33, Smith whacked 24 off 14 balls and Clayde Whyte was 21 not out off 23 balls.
Tom Murfet led the wicket-takers despite being hit for seven boundaries, taking 3-39 off four overs, while Matthew Rigby also claimed 2-42 off eight.
The Trevallyn victory locked-in the league's top four - joining Hadspen, Evandale Panthers and Longford in the finals, which get underway in early March.
Evandale Panthers got back on the winners' list comprehensively courtesy of dual centuries to Jonty Manktelow and Nikhil Bhatkar and a stunning bowling performance from Jacob Walker.
Both batters made 107 and combined for a superb third-wicket partnership of 122 as the Panthers rocketed to 7-308.
Reaching his third century - and second in a row - captain-coach Manktelow hit 12 fours and two sixes to make his runs off 95 balls.
However, wicket-keeper Bhatkar went at a faster strike-rate, making his off 81 balls while hitting nine fours and a solitary six.
Ben Harris took 3-44 and Garry Chahal 2-41 to end up as the Bluebacks' multiple wicket-takers.
Harris proved to be the side's star with the bat as well - finishing as the only player to reach double figures as they were bowled out for 71.
He made an unbeaten 34 off 40 balls as Walker tore through his teammates.
The left-arm quick took 8-24, his second eight-wicket haul for the year after claiming 8-5 in B-grade earlier this year.
It was no Tristan Weeks, no worries for Hadspen, as the Chieftains accounted for Longford in a batting-friendly contest.
Sent in to bat, Longford made 5-232 but it wouldn't be enough as Hadspen reached the total having only lost two wickets in the 38th over.
Five of Longford's batters scored between 38 and 44, with Callum Harrison (38), Greg Bishop (38* off just 22 balls), Josh Adams (39), Dan Forster (40) and Dion Blair (44*) making strong starts.
Unfortunately for the Tigers, the home side's batters turned their 30s and 40s into half-centuries.
Openers Glenn Ellis (65) and Nathan Balym (53) both continued their batting form and raised the bat, while Stan Tyson (52* off 45 balls) and wicket-keeper Will Siemsen (46* off 33 balls) struck the ball cleanly and finished not out.
Hadspen's Alex Diprose was the leading bowler of the game, taking 2-26, and was joined by teammate's Jayden Last's 2-50.
Harrison (1-35) and captain-coach Richard Howe (1-46) took Longford's wickets.
