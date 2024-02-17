The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Trevallyn rout the Demons to secure TCL finals berth as bowlers shine through

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 17 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drew Clark smacks one towards the leg-side en route to 79. Picture by Paul Scambler
Drew Clark smacks one towards the leg-side en route to 79. Picture by Paul Scambler

Daniel Smith's first five-wicket haul in the Tasmanian Cricket League guided Trevallyn to a crushing 200-run win over Perth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.