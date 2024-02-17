Three batters ton up as resurgent Raiders roar into finals race

Greater Northern Raiders coach Alistair Taylor announcing "the boys were flat" they did not outright-win against Lindisfarne is an indication of their Saturday in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Chasing 293, captain Charlie Eastoe and nightwatchman Dravid Rao each scored centuries, followed up by a ton from Taylor himself, as the in-form side 9-382 declared.
Giving themselves two thirds of the final session to bowl the home side out again, Raiders finished within two wickets of an outright in what ended up as a dominant day for the visitors.
"It's probably one of our biggest chases ever and to do it the way we did it, pretty convincingly, pretty pumped about it and proud of the boys," Taylor said.
Starting the day at 2-70 with Lindisfarne setting 292, Raiders' day one not out pairing of Eastoe and Rao looked comfortable from the outset.
The left-handed skipper quickly brought up his half-century on the favourable batting surface and the partnership's total quickly accelerated from there.
Managing to pile on 158 together, the Launceston duo managed to bring Raiders to just 71 runs from Lindisfarne's total, before Eastoe eventually nicked off for brilliantly-made 117 runs off 159 deliveries, including 19 fours.
"It was awesome to watch, there were some nerve-wracking times as well, but it was really good to see them play their brand of cricket. They didn't shy away from the challenge," Taylor said.
Rao secured Raiders' second century of the day, with his 13 fours helping him onto a score of 104 off 164 before spinner Luke Quinlan had him caught on the mid-wicket boundary.
Despite having reached the target score and experiencing a "mini collapse", the Northern outfit's scoring was not finished there.
Taylor walloped 13 fours and four sixes as he put on 54 runs for the 10th wicket with Lachlan Clark.
Two tons became three for the Raiders as Taylor hit a single through backward-square, recording a 77-ball 100* before declaring.
"It was pretty fun. I was pretty surprised when I brought 50 up, I didn't really think I was that close," he said.
"There's not as much pressure on you but you put yourself under pressure to do it well and I haven't had a great season personally with the bat so I still really wanted to do well for the team."
Having secured first innings points, Raiders' bowlers were on the hunt for an unlikely outright as Chapman and Stanlake removed Lindisfarne's openers cheaply.
From there, Omahony and Clark took the baton, claiming two and three wickets respectively to have the home side in all sorts of trouble at 7-52.
Keegan Oates (28 off 48) and Will Sanders (34 off 52) steadied for Lindisfarne, batting out the remaining overs as they finished 7-100.
