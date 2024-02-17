'A critical life-saving measure': Pledge to staff LGH departments all hours

Anne Pedler died while waiting for a bed at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) after spending nearly eight hours in medical limbo.
A coronial inquest into her death found she was suffering from multiple pulmonary embolisms before she died - something that can be diagnosed with a blood test.
In Mrs Pedler's case, blood samples were taken and tests were requested, but not marked as urgent and so the results were not made available by the on-call specialist until hours later.
A CT scan of the pulmonary arteries was requested but not performed, which the coroner blamed on a lack of radiology staff.
Her daughter Stella Jennings said staffing the pathology and radiology departments at the hospital around the clock would have saved her mother's life.
"The cost involved is minimal," Mrs Jennings said.
"There is an on-call service, to have that just made to be an on-site service is minimal compared to the lives that it could save.
"The coroner was absolutely explicit. He said that if the changes were not made, it is not a matter of 'if', it is a matter of when the next person is going to die from this lack of services at our hospital."
Mrs Jennings said despite assurances from Health Minister Guy Barnett there had been no changes.
"It's just pointless," she said.
"She was a lovely woman who did nothing to anybody, who looked after others.
"All she wanted to do was go to the hospital when she was desperately unwell, be seen to in a professional timely manner and come home to her family. Now we're without her, and nothing can fix that."
Tasmanian Greens candidate for Bass Cecily Rosol said the current system, where specialists were on-call out of hours but not at the hospital, was failing patients.
"People expect to be able to come here in an emergency," she said.
"They expect that when they're suddenly unwell, they'll be able to come to the emergency department and receive the care that they need in a timely manner so that they recover, get home, and can get on with their lives.
"One of the issues that's slowing things down in the emergency department is a lack of access to radiology and pathology services outside of hours."
She said the Greens would fully fund 24-hour pathology and radiology services at the LGH.
Ms Rosol said the policy would cost $300,000 to implement - an investment she said would be recouped as it reduced the amount spent on call-out fees.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff said although the party would like to see 24-hour on-site pathology services at Tasmania's four major hospitals, the LGH was at a critical point.
"It's a critical, basic life-saving measure," Dr Woodruff said.
"We would support it being in all hospitals in Tasmania.
"We're here today because of what happened to Stella Jennings - the coronial finding and the specific evidence that has been coming through the ambulance ramping inquiry about the situation at the LGH in particular."
Neither major party explicitly stated support for staffing the pathology and radiology departments around the clock.
Health Minister Guy Barnett offered his condolences to Mrs Jennings, and said a re-elected Liberal government "had more to do" to fix the health system.
"There is 24 hour on-call access to pathology and radiology at the Launceston General Hospital, with services available within 15 minutes of being requested," Mr Barnett said.
"We understand we have more to do to fix the health system and that's why it's a key priority of our 2030 Strong Plan for Tasmania."
Labor's health spokeswoman Anita Dow said health policy announcements would be made later in the election campaign.
"Tasmanians have died because the Liberals have neglected these vital services for 10 years," she said.
"We'll have more to say about our plans for healthcare during the campaign."
