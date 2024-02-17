The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Health

'A critical life-saving measure': Pledge to staff LGH departments all hours

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated February 17 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stella Jennings said her mother's death could have been avoided if the pathology and radiology services at the LGH were staffed on-site around the clock. Picture by Paul Scambler
Stella Jennings said her mother's death could have been avoided if the pathology and radiology services at the LGH were staffed on-site around the clock. Picture by Paul Scambler

Anne Pedler died while waiting for a bed at the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) after spending nearly eight hours in medical limbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Health

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.