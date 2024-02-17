Smoke alert issued but Rocherlea fire no threat to communities: firefighters

Firefighters are bringing a bushfire at Rocherlea under control, with a smoke warning issued for residents in Mayfield, Mowbray and Ravenswood.
The Tasmania Fire Service said although smoke, ash and embers from the fire would be visible, it did not pose a threat to any properties or the wider community.
Six ground crews and one helicopter crew have been deployed to fight the fire at Russells Plains Road, which had burned across a 7.4 hectare area as of 10.40am on Saturday, February 17.
A TFS spokeswoman said firefighters were working to establish containment lines, and the smoke was due to controlled backburns.
The spokeswoman said the smoke was likely to dissipate that afternoon, and the site would be patrolled by firefighters over the coming days.
Anybody sensitive to smoke - such as those with respiratory conditions - is advised to follow their own personal smoke protection plan.
Firefighting crews from the TFS and the Tasmanian Parks and Wildlife Service, supported by waterbombing aircraft, continue to fight a fire at the Waterhouse Conservation Area near Tomahawk.
That fire, which was reported early Thursday, February 15, had burned across more than 1470 hectares as of Saturday and control efforts were "progressing well".
An alert by firefighting crews said the fire did not pose any immediate threat to communities, however those in the area were advised to monitor conditions, and leave if those changed.
Homestead Road remains closed to non-emergency vehicles.
