Liberals pledge upgrades to highway through Exeter

The state government says it will upgrade the West Tamar Highway through Exeter if re-elected.
Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said key concerns included the need for a pedestrian crossing facility and better visibility for vehicles turning onto the West Tamar Highway, such as traffic from Glen Ard Mohr Road and motorists turning north from Murray Street.
"I have personally walked and driven in the areas of concern and we will now see road and traffic experts from the Department of State Growth in touch with council representatives to discuss problems and potential solution on-site," Mr Ferguson said.
He said a re-elected majority government would provide $50,000 to both Exeter and Scottsdale for pedestrian crossings.
"This is separate to the Vulernable Road User Program (VRUP), which means it will not impact on their ability to apply for further funds through the program, nor will it impact on the investment available to other councils," he said.
"Through this program, funding is provided directly to local councils who have the local knowledge of what's required in their communities."
Mr Ferguson said the government was also investigating pedestrian crossings in other areas of the state, including Margate and Snug.
