Residents' noise pleas not falling on deaf ears as minister visits problem site

Pleas from South Launceston residents over a missing sound barrier along the Midland Highway have been heard.
After what they said was months of seeking a meeting with Michael Ferguson, the Infrastructure and Transport Minister paid them a visit to see the problem first hand.
The noise problem arose after a new car park was built at the Door of Hope, although the residents have repeatedly said they have no problem with the church itself.
A mound of earth which used to run alongside the highway was partially removed to make way for the car park, which is surrounded by a chain link fence.
The mound was a sound barrier and wildlife corridor, and since its removal residents have found the increased noise unbearable as traffic - including heavy logging trucks - barrelled up and down the highway.
After touring the site, Mr Ferguson said he would arrange a briefing between the residents and experts to discuss the results of sound monitoring carried out by the Department of State Growth.
The Infrastructure Minister said he would also investigate the potential of re-installing sound mitigation along the car park fence line, although this would require co-operation from the Door of Hope.
"They deserve to know what the results are," Mr Ferguson said.
"Secondly, even though it's a private development, given that it has changed a state highway's impact on the local community, I'm prepared to have a further look at a sound barrier treatment here.
"We don't know what it will look like yet, but if we can find a treatment that works and provides some improvement of amenity, then it's something that I'm prepared on behalf of the government to achieve."
The Infrastructure and Transport Minister was quick to distance the visit, and the potential new sound barrier, from the election campaign and said it was about doing what was right for the community.
He said the situation highlighted the fact the three parties involved - the church, the council and the state government - had not managed to work together to achieve an ideal outcome, but the state government had a role to play in bringing them all to the table.
Alison Emery, who had campaigned on the issue for months, said she was pleased to see some action being taken.
"I'm open minded," she said.
"We'll just try and move on and see what the outcome can be, and hopefully they'll restore something that was there in the first place."
