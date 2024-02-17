Rapper 360 tells of how he nearly left music ahead of Launnie gig

Ahead of his Launceston stopover, Aussie hip-hop icon 360 reflected on how he nearly quit music altogether.
Known as Matt Colwell when he's not on stage, the rapper said he was unsure if he'd ever come back to music during the COVID years.
Colwell has previously opened up about his addiction to codeine, and released a confessional song titled I'm Sorry in 2016 detailing his struggle with addiction and overdose on Nurofen Plus.
"I went back to rehab and was away for five or six years musically during COVID, so this tour really is me coming back to life," Colwell said.
"I made the decision at the tail end of the pandemic that I really wanted to give music another go and go hard at it."
Getting back into touring was not an easy feat for Colwell, who said he questioned whether or not he still "had it".
"I think like anything, you have five or six years off something and then try to pick it up again, you're going to be a little bit shaky," he said.
"I got through the first tour and I've been putting a lot of work in my physical and mental health; I feel a lot more comfortable on stage now."
Aussie rap has come a long way according to Colwell, who said it "wasn't considered cool" to rap when he was younger.
"I got teased for it in my basketball team at school, people cloud on you for sh*t like that," he said.
"Now it seems everyone's doing it, it's really grown wings which is cool to see ... people are a lot more open minded to different sounds too.
"When I was coming up, Aussie hip-hop had a sort of sound to it, now people are pushing the envelope and trying different genres rather than just hip hop."
It's been more than five years since the rapper played a Launceston gig, but he said audiences could expect a mixed bag of hits.
"I'm doing all the crowd favourites from back in the day as well as the new music I've been releasing over the past couple of years, and a new mix-tape I dropped last year."
The 360 Back to Life regional tour lands in Launceston April 11 at the Royal Oak Hotel.
