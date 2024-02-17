The Examiner
Politicians: If you whinge at each other, we may not publish a story

By Craig Thomson
Updated February 18 2024 - 10:06am, first published 4:30am
Labor leader Rebecca White and Premier Jeremy Rockliff.
I've discussed with the newsroom this week the possibility of not publishing stories that involve politicians whingeing at each other.

Editor

Editor

