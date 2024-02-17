Politicians: If you whinge at each other, we may not publish a story

I've discussed with the newsroom this week the possibility of not publishing stories that involve politicians whingeing at each other.
The state election campaign is off and running, and politicians are calling media stand-ups left, right and centre.
This week, politicians used some press conferences as an opportunity to whinge about other politicians. The common refrains were along the lines of; "They said this", "did that", "haven't done that", or "Their figures are wrong", etc.
I will give you a peek behind the curtain. Perhaps tell politicians something they might not know. Our readers tell us they don't like these types of stories. Simply put, they don't read them.
Only the most diehard political observer reads these stories, one that reads anything political.
Most of our readers, especially during an election campaign, will read stories where politicians outline policies and things they will do for the voting public if elected.
We are in the business of writing stories that our readers want to read, so we'd be mugs to publish stories, knowing our readers will likely not read them.
So, this is a message to politicians of all persuasions during the election campaign. Come to press conferences ready to answer questions, and be prepared to outline your policies for how you will make things better for Tasmanians if elected.
Don't come to press conferences to complain or take snipes at those opposing you. Our readers find this boring, and it won't win you any votes. Analytics and research tell us, especially during election campaigns, that politicians who focus on new policy announcements, answer questions directly, and talk about things that voters care about are more likely to swing those all-important, undecided voters.
I've said before that I can't see a way for either major party to get a majority when the dust settles on election night. That may be because the major parties and the Greens have been focused on people who have already voted for them.
If this state election is to be won by a majority, then it will only be won by the party that convinces the majority of undecided voters to give them a go. Taking potshots at those opposite is okay and sometimes even entertaining in parliament. And sometimes, it does bring about a policy change. But it bores our readers.
The rubber has hit the road in this election campaign, and policy and voters' interest in what will make things better for them will be what wins votes.
We will look at each story on its merits. We will always look to give our readers what they tell us they want.
So, Tasmanian politicians, Labor, Liberal, Greens, Independents and others, come to press conferences armed with policies and ways that you will make things better for Tasmanians.
Be ready to answer questions and be engaging.
If you are solely using the opportunity to whinge about the opposing side and offer nothing of substance for voters, you might be wasting your time and ours because there is a real chance we may not write or publish a story at all.
