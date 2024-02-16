Bleeding Blue: Police recruits give blood and 'lead by example'

Police often save lives. Yesterday eight Tasmania Police recruits bled blue for you.
The Tasmania Police recruits headed to Launceston's Lifeblood Centre yesterday for the Bleed4Blue blood drive.
The Bleed4Blue campaign was launched in 2018 and is a nationwide, annual three-month blood drive.
According to the Tasmania Police website, it was created after retired Detective Sergeant John Breda from the NSW Police Force was saved by donations after being attacked.
Senior Constable Tarnya Frost said the majority of the police force is rolling their sleeves up to donate, with another eight recruits set to give blood in a fortnight.
"We become police officers because we want to help people. And giving blood helps people. So it's a community thing that we can easily participate in," she said.
Trainee Constable Karly-Anne Davies hopes to prompt other community members to donate.
"If we're leading by example and showing our support for something like this, then hopefully it will encourage others to do the same thing."
Launceston Lifeblood Centre Session Leader Miff Malthouse said it was great to see more people coming through the doors.
"The more people see us and realise what we do and how we help people, by coming in and volunteering their time and their blood or plasma, it makes a real difference."
The Launceston-based Tasmanian Police recruitment program has been running since 2022, allowing recruits to complete their 31-week training closer to home as opposed to travelling to Hobart.
"It's just a way that recruits can stay close to their homes and families while they train," Senior Constable Frost said.
"The Launceston satellite program has run for the last three years and it's been full every time. So I guess we would call that a success."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.