Lions bring in experience ahead of big Blues challenge

While Riverside enter their Cricket North women's semi-final clash with Launceston as favourites, coach Sophie Parkin and Lions skipper Lynn Hendley agreed on one thing.
"Cricket is a funny game."
The Blues have won all five meetings between the sides this summer and enter the match with an unchanged, full-strength team of 12.
On the other hand, Launceston have made a change, with the experienced Mary Broadhurst a potentially key inclusion.
"We're just happy we've got another chance to play cricket and we'll be going out there to work our very hardest," Hendley said.
"Hopefully everything can align for us to achieve all our goals and at the end of the day that allows us to win.
"But if we've worked hard, and we've met all our goals and played as well as we could and we fall short, we can't be too disappointed with that."
Hendley said the return to finals after missing out last season was just the latest in a long line of goals which her team had achieved throughout the season.
As for Saturday's 2pm match at Windsor Park, Hendley stressed the importance of their batting.
"We have to make sure that our run-rate is up, our younger ones are very good Twenty20 players in that they will be trying to get every run off every ball, because that's how they play," she said.
"But they'll have to be cautious and respectable as well, because there's some very good bowlers at Riverside and they've kept our run-rate down and so that's the thing that we need to improve on."
For Parkin, the chance to return to a Cricket North grand final is an idea that cannot go to her team's heads.
"We've just been preparing as normal and I think if we just look at it like a normal roster match and not put too much pressure on ourselves that it is a final because sometimes finals pressure can change the way you play," she said.
"So I think if we just keep it simple like we have been in those five games against Launceston, I think that'll put us in good stead."
Expecting plenty of home support for the semi-final - Riverside's first and second-grade men's teams have the bye - the Blues' mentor said her team's best cricket was yet to come.
"We're all having fun and we're playing well, but I think honestly we haven't played our best cricket yet," she said.
"We've seen glimpses in the batting and in the bowling, but I think we haven't quite had the game where we've bowled and batted and fielded really well together."
