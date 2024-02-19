City of Launceston secures more than $200,000 to improve road safety

The City of Launceston has secured more than $200,000 to improve its rural roads.
The funding comes from the State Safer Rural Roads program, which aims to improve road safety in Tasmania by reducing the number of head-on and run-off-road crashes that occur in regional areas.
The council has focused on four projects, with work on Second River Road and Bangor Road accounting for almost half its budget.
New line marking, guide posts and signage along the stretch will cost an estimated $100,000.
To the south, Patersonia Road will also receive new guide posts and safety signage for $10,000.
A guard rail roughly 140 metres long will be installed on North Lilydale Road for $44,000.
And for $52,413, a right turn lane is set to be built in John Lees Drive while Windermere Road will get a new central island.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the council hoped to begin work on the four projects this financial year.
"In Tasmania, approximately one-third of fatal and serious injury crashes occur on rural roads, with head-on and run-off-road crashes being the main crash types," he said.
"The City of Launceston is really grateful to have secured this funding from the state government and appreciates how important the State Safer Rural Roads program will be to our community."
