Weekly wrap: Another new starter at The Examiner

G'day readers,
Last week, I told you of the two young people who started work for us. This week, we have another new starter.
Saree Salter is a local young lady starting her journalism career with us.
Saree will be our school reporter and bring us some quirky yarns. Her first quirky story will be a weekly look at pubs in Launceston.
Aaron Smith reported that after consecutive days in the high 20s, many complained about the lack of air conditioning at the LGH.
Private or public? Isabel Bird reports that Tasmanian parents are increasingly turning away from public schools in favour of the private system. Do you send your children to a public or a private school? Tell us why. Email Isabel at bird@austcommunitymedia.com.au
And finally, in a story that will have many parents of teething toddlers in mortal fear, Hamish Geale tells us a nationwide shortage of hard teething rusks has hit Tasmanian supermarkets. It is a scary read.
Here is this week's David Pope for you to giggle over.
Well, I'll leave you to your reading. And don't forget to comment beneath the stories on our website.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
