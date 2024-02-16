'Unbelievable experience': O'Connor back from maiden World Cup a winner

It's fair to say that Aidan O'Connor's last few months have been packed full of experiences.
After being named player of the tournament at the under-19 national championships, the 17-year-old was elevated to the Australian squad for the under-19 World Cup in South Africa.
He is now back in Tasmania with a medal around his neck - watching on as his teammates emerged victorious in the final earlier this week.
O'Connor played one game for the tournament, facing Zimbabwe in the side's second match - dismissed for a third-ball duck and taking 2-17 off four overs.
"It was an unbelievable experience, it's pretty humbling when you put your sunscreen on in the mirror and see the Australian kit on," he said.
"I was pretty nervous going into the game so it was good to get a couple of wickets.
"The boys played very well so it was hard to break in to the team.
"It was a great end to the trip with a win in the World Cup final."
Blessed with several years still to go in the under-age system, O'Connor was joined by Victoria's Ollie Peake as a 17-year-old in the side.
Originally a non-travelling reserve, batter Peake got his opportunity due to an injury in the squad, making the most of it with scores of 49 and 46 not out in the two finals.
O'Connor, who is affectionately nicknamed Bert due to his resemblance to Bert Newton at a young age, said being one of the youngest in the team was originally daunting.
"It was a bit confronting to start with, not that they made it feel that way but by about a week in, everything felt normal.
"They were very good to me and everything felt fine after that."
Off-field, the George Town and Riverside prospect said there was plenty of time spent training, while they enjoyed the South African experience with several safaris in Johannesburg and Kimberley.
They also did some cricket clinics, with O'Connor's photo posted on the ICC's Instagram page - teaching a young child how to grip a tennis ball.
While it's obviously been a big few weeks for the bowling all-rounder, it does not slow down - going straight into school cricket with Launceston Grammar.
The side are yet to get a win in their first three matches and face ladder-leaders Hutchins on Saturday - with O'Connor shaping to be a key inclusion.
He's focused on getting them and the Greater Northern Raiders in a strong position in the coming months, with the potential of playing Cricket North finals for Riverside also there.
From an Australian perspective, several training camps in July and August await before he has his "fingers crossed" for a trip to India in September.
