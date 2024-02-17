Break O'Day seeks community feedback to decide future of flood management

The Break O'Day Council has called on its residents to voice their opinions on how to prevent future flooding from the George River.
On February 9, the council released a preliminary report with the Lower George Riverworks Trust on the effects of avulsion on the waterway.
The gradual buildup of sediment is expected to cause the river to change course as straighter and steeper routes become available to the stream.
Over the coming decades this could lead to flooding that causes property damage and requires livestock to be relocated.
The long term effects are even more drastic, with the report detailing loss of private and agricultural land and the closure of Binalong Bay Road due to flood waters.
Break O'Day mayor Mick Tucker said that final point was already a problem for the council.
"Bigger and longer lasting impacts are increasingly likely after extreme flooding events," he said.
"Landholders, graziers and our shellfish farmers will be affected and access for residents and visitors to Bay of Fires over the road could be disrupted for months or years."
The Break O'Day Council and the Lower George Riverworks Trust have listed three management options for community feedback.
The first is to delay the avulsion through addressing the reduced capacity of the George River. Among other measures, this would involve extracting sediment from the river bed.
The council could instead prepare for the inevitable by creating a corridor along the most likely allignment of the new channel to minimise the damage.
The final and most radical option is to initiate a controlled avulsion before it can occur naturally. This would involve the excavation of a gap in the right bank of the river to create an area of controlled spill.
The report claims that preventing the avulsion entirely would be "very expensive and ultimately, unlikely to succeed".
Cr Tucker said a strategy should be implemented while the waterway was still relatively easy to manage.
"It makes sense for everyone to anticipate what the river will do and moderate the impacts by planning for it, rather than wait for it to happen," he said.
The council is now seeking feedback from residents through an online survey available on its website until the end of February.
"We really want our community to understand, particularly those that could be directly affected, what the George River changing course would look like and mean for them," Cr Tucker said.
"We would really encourage all those that may be affected, and anyone else interested in the project to head to our website, read the reports and take the survey."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.