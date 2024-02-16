The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People

You can expect 'badass vibes' from Grace Chia at Mona Foma

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
February 16 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Launceston hip-hop artist and poet Grace Chia will perform alongside Fflora on March 2 for Mona Foma. Picture supplied
Launceston hip-hop artist and poet Grace Chia will perform alongside Fflora on March 2 for Mona Foma. Picture supplied

Homegrown hip-hop artist and poet Grace Chia is gearing up for a unique show at Cataract Gorge in March.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is The Examiner's health reporter and is passionate about all things happening in the North-East. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.