You can expect 'badass vibes' from Grace Chia at Mona Foma

Homegrown hip-hop artist and poet Grace Chia is gearing up for a unique show at Cataract Gorge in March.
The Launceston raised talent made her Junction Arts Festival debut at last year and said she looked forward to some great nights with "badass vibes" in the weeks to come.
Chia will be joined by Hobart eight-piece improvisation band Fflora, and said this show would be a "totally different ballgame".
"I think playing the Gorge will definitely be very surreal, as well as playing with Fflora and having the whole band with me," Chia said.
"Being on stage with so many amazing women and non-binary folk, as well as being back in the hometown at such an iconic place like the Gorge will just be crazy."
She said every set Fflora play were improvised.
"They get the crowd to prompt them with different things that they're thinking about or things that are happening in their week," she said.
"And then they make songs up on the spot, which is amazing; I've supported them in a few different gigs."
Chia said Launceston audiences could expect electric, passionate fun.
"We're really going all out and we're all really excited about this gig," Chia said.
"A lot of my music speaks on women empowerment and political issues, social issues, and helping people find belonging."
"There's something really contagious about seeing people really enjoy their performance, and the synergy between all the band members just draws you in and makes you feel like you're part of the experience when it's happening."
Chia has two new singles about to launch: Step into my Power and Guard Down, which will be released with a music video.
"I'm super excited to play at the Gorge because I know my mum used to attend the Basin gigs," Chia said.
"It's a really full circle moment for all the family and I'm really grateful to be on the lineup this year for Mona Foma."
The free gig in the Gorge takes place March 2.
