'Something to play for' as Raiders search for massive two-day result

Back-to-back two-day victories have the Greater Northern Raiders eyeing off something big as finals near in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.
Missing the top four last year, the Raiders made the semi-finals in 2021-22 - with six of Saturday's team playing in that match.
"There's a pulse," coach Alistair Taylor said.
"We obviously need a good result this weekend and then go from there.
"But there's certainly something to play for, which is really exciting towards the back end of the year because we didn't have that last year.
"We're pretty excited but cliché - we'll take it one week at a time."
Facing Lindisfarne down South, the Raiders bowled them out for 292 last weekend and are 2-70 in chase.
The visitors lost the wicket of Daniel Murfet early before recovering through fellow opener Sisitha Jayasinghe and captain Charlie Eastoe.
Jayasinghe departed for 21, bringing nightwatchman Dravid Rao to the crease, finishing on four not out, while Eastoe is on 40.
"The first hour is obviously really important, if there's anything in the wicket - it's obviously a new week," Taylor said.
"Hopefully Dravid and Charlie can get through that and just set us up for the back end of the day in the afternoon."
Eastoe is staring down the barrel of his third half-century for the Raiders this season, and Taylor praised the way he goes about his cricket following an interrupted start.
"He didn't play the first five or six games but since he's come back into the team, he's playing with a really free mind at the minute and just seeing the ball and hitting it, which is working really well for him," Taylor said.
"Hopefully, he can kick on for us on Saturday and get a big hundred for us.
"[His leadership] is a calm and measured approach.
"We've obviously got a bit more time in two-day cricket to work out plans, different tactics, that sort of thing, so he's really good in that aspect.
"He fields at mid-off so he can talk to the bowlers constantly, so he's been really good later on in the two-day stuff for us."
