Cost of living a top priority for business as election heats up

Cost of living is the second biggest issue affecting 45 percent of respondents to a business expectations survey of TCCI members.
The results from the quarterly survey have been released and show the cost of doing business is chief among the concerns for 65 per cent of survey participants, followed by the cost of living and a skills and labour shortage (44 per cent of respondents).
Fifty-three per cent of survey respondents believed the lack of a willingness to work was a barrier to Tasmanians entering the workforce, while 51 per cent believed there were unreal expectations about jobs.
Twenty per cent of participants viewed entry level wages as a problem and 19 per cent believed child care restraints prevented people from gaining employment.
Of the respondents, 31 percent of businesses intend to increase their workforce in the upcoming 12 months, however, 50 per cent indicated their workforce would remain at the same level.
Thirteen per cent signalled an intention to cut jobs.
Tasmanian Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Michael Bailey said it was important for all political parties to present policies which tackled the rising costs of doing business in Tasmania as well as plans to reduce the cost of living.
"A shortage of labour and skills is also hurting and is just another reason why we want the next Tasmanian Government to boost the participation rate," he said.
"Just like households, businesses are also concerned about rising insurance costs, interest rates, taxes and power prices."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.