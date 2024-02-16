Liberals and Labor clash over energy bill saving schemes

A day after Shadow Treasurer Shane Broad said the state was on the precipice of a financial catastrophe, Treasurer Michael Ferguson retaliated, and said Labor should put their money where their mouth is.
On Thursday Dr Broad said the Revised Estimates Report, which detailed the state's financial circumstances up to 2023, was a dire indictment of the government.
But Mr Ferguson said the opposition had their numbers "horribly wrong".
"The Labor party are promising Tasmanians $400 off their power bill, but the numbers just don't work," Mr Ferguson said.
"You simply cannot promise $400 off everyone's power bill and cost it at $50 million. A preliminary look that we've taken; the numbers would suggest that their promise would cost at the very least $276 million."
Labor leader Rebecca White pledged on Wednesday that Tasmanian energy bills would be $400 cheaper over a 12-month period from July 1 should Labor be elected.
She said they would reverse the 22.5 per cent rise in residential energy bills over the past two years, and legislate a 2.5 per cent cap on future energy bill rises as well.
The cut reversal and cap was expected to cost $50 million and would be funded by profits from Hydro Tasmania.
Mr Ferguson said there was an opportunity today for Labor to put their promise to Treasury under the Charter of Budget Honesty for costing.
"Treasury will do the work for them and will give them a proper costing of their policy and that's the challenge that I throw out today."
But Labor energy spokesperson Dean Winter said their policies were costed.
"If the government wants to use a $276 million figure, what they're doing is saying that power prices are going to stay high for the next four years," Mr Winter said.
"Even today, we are seeing an easing of prices across the national electricity market, which is going to change how this policy is costed.
"But at it's very upper limit that they've tried to go with, all that tells you is that they are trying to charge Tasmanians a $276 million family power tax and it is not right.
"We built the Hyrdo, we own the Hydro and we should be paying Tasmanian prices for Tasmanian power."
But Mr Ferguson said Labor ignored the fact that under the state government, Tasmania had the lowest rates for power in the country.
"But with so much time that they've spent talking about energy policy, because they don't want to talk about the real policy levers at the federal level that could be helping Tasmanians with the cost of living; they've failed their own test," he said.
"We've actually implemented for the first time a policy that shows that when hydro makes money by taking advantage of interstate high high prices, the profits will be returned to your bill."
