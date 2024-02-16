'Tastier and more nutritious': Northern Tasmanians encouraged to eat local

Gastronomy experts are encouraging Tasmanians to eat locally as a seasonal food campaign begins in the state's north.
Residents have been asked to vote on their favourite summer produce and where they'd grown, picked or bought it from.
Gastronomy Northern Tasmania (GNT) launched the initiative to encourage people to buy local, seasonal produce.
GNT chair Jane Bennet said the region had so much to offer in the culinary field.
"Because we have a mild climate, rich soils and a long growing season, we have an amazing range of fresh, locally grown and produced food," she said.
The chairwoman said this aspect should be celebrated as it was a huge draw for visitors.
"We love the convenience and the range we can find in our bigger supermarkets. But every purchase decision we make has an impact, and often we do have a choice," Ms Bennet said.
"If it's local, you can be more confident that the produce will be fresher, tastier and more nutritious."
Responses from today until the end of summer will go into a draw for a $500 gift card to spend at a café or restaurant or on produce from around the region.
"GNT's objective with this campaign is to help consumers make that choice by building community awareness of what's locally produced, in season, and where it is available," Ms Bennet said.
"It's really all about being curious about what we grow and produce in Northern Tasmania - and making the time to appreciate how fortunate we are to live in such a wonderful part of the world."
