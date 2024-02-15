Price tags slapped on significant Northern businesses

Price tags have been allocated to a handful of significant Northern Tasmanian businesses after weeks and months on the market.
Offers over $1.9 million are expected for the former home of Launceston's Genorimo Apertivo bar, which closed in September last year.
The Charles Street property includes restaurant equipment and interiors that feature recycled timber from the old Seaport boardwalk.
Elsewhere in the city, the La Cantina business and building is available for offers over $990,000.
The George Street pizza restaurant has been operating for 35 years.
There's also plenty happening in the Tamar Valley.
The Brown Brothers-owned Rosevears Estate, which occupies 10.45 hectares of hillside between Legana and Exeter, was listed for sale late last year.
Offers over $2.5 million are expected for the Waldhorn Drive property, which remains home to Turners Stillhouse.
The Tamar Ridge cellar has operated from the site, but will soon move to Kayena.
In Exeter, a key retail site on the corner of Main Road and Murray Street has been listed for $1.3 million.
The three-pronged property is home to Freelands IGA, Australia Post and a residential apartment, with the former having been on site since 1969.
Further towards the river, the long-term owners of Gravelly Beach Marine are selling their business for offers over $1.75 million.
