'Supply, supply, supply': Premier bets the house, reaffirms commitment

A re-elected Liberal government will stick to its plans to build 10,000 new affordable homes by 2032, although Premier Jeremy Rockliff says "there's no limit" to how many could be built.
The Premier visited Launceston to tour homes at Rocherlea nearing completion, part of a development containing 50 two-and three-bedroom units.
He said the $1.5 billion investment was focused on one goal - "supply, supply, supply" - with additional economic benefits as hundreds of builders, carpenters, electricians and more got on with building new homes.
"Our focus has been on supply, supply, supply to support Tasmanians getting into new homes," Mr Rockliff said.
"I recognise despite the fact we've built 3000 homes since 2019 that rents are still too high and access to new homes is becoming difficult for younger Tasmanians.
"If we focus on the supply, it not only supports vulnerable Tasmanians, helping them be safe with a roof over their heads but it also brings down the rents."
Mr Rockliff said he was impressed with the quality of the units, which included a range of energy efficient features.
"The more investment you can put into the build of quality homes, and energy efficient homes like this is that it eases the cost of living pressure on the people that occupy them," he said.
The Premier said new builds were a better option compared to buying up existing properties like vacant retirement homes or hotels as the Queensland Government had done.
Regional manager for Wilson Homes Troy van Trienen, one of the developers engaged in the housing project, said there were hidden costs.
"You actually get a lot of speed from building new, and a lot of compliance is met," he said.
"New regulations are all met with new buildings.
"Whereas, retrofitting existing buildings is location efficient but sometimes the speed of delivery is hindered by meeting regulations, which adds a lot of additional costs that aren't seen at face value."
The development at Rocherlea is a three-way partnership between Homes Tasmania, Wilson Homes and Community Housing Limited.
The latter of these is overseeing construction of a total of 104 units which will house up to 250 people, all due to be handed over by the end of 2024.
Mr Rockliff teased further announcements on housing and infrastructure over the coming weeks, as the government rolled out its full suite of election pledges.
The Premier said there were no plans to back away from the 10,000 home target, which guaranteed jobs in construction for the next decade, but it could always be increased.
"We've got the investment, we've got the partnerships, we're developing the workforce," Mr Rockliff said.
"As many homes as we can construct over the course of the next 10 years, the better. There's no limit."
