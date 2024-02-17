'Too slow to be a casino': Memories of the Lady Stelfox

To some it was a great attraction, to others it was a strange sight to see on the Tamar River.
After new information found the Lady Stelfox was scrapped in 2015, Launceston residents past and present have reflected on the legacy of the iconic Penny Royal tourist boat.
COLIN DAVIS - Inaugural Lady Stelfox skipper
"I've heard all sorts of rumours about people bringing it back on the Tamar.
"It wasn't built for Melbourne and places like that, it was built for the quiet Tamar River - they put a restriction on it down to Dilston or Legana - that was about as far as she was allowed to go.
"It was built for the Tamar in Launceston, that's where it should have stayed."
DANNY GIBSON - City of Launceston councillor
"I remember many wonderful trips up the Tamar and into the mouth of the Gorge on the paddle-steamer.
"It was a great part of the Penny Royal and a great attraction to Launceston.
"I always wondered what had become of it - what a sad end to the story."
ROSS AMBROSE - Former Penny Royal, Lady Stelfox owner
"I bought the Penny Royal and the Stelfox in its entirety from a public company run by Richard Sattler of Barnbougle and Lloyd Clark from Hobart.
"I can't say I am [disappointed it's gone] - it wasn't built with proper material to start with. I don't think it was seaworthy timber.
"I remember it being built in the forefront of the quarry. It was a great effort to build it - I'd hate to think what it would cost to build something like that again.
"But they scrap ships very often these days, they don't have much of a life."
ROD ASCUI - Stillwater co-founder
"I was there when it started and I was there when it ended.
"The Lady Stelfox was an attraction of its time, when Penny Royal World was a tourism attraction of the '80s and '90s.
"Tasmanian tourism I think has evolved from that type of operation. To me it was a strange asset in that it was not a boat of the type that was relevant to the Tamar.
"It had its time."
ROBIN SMITH - Son of Penny Royal founder Roger Smith
"After school I sat in the Naval Architect's office in North Wales in 1981 while he drew the plans for her and then, to our horror, found when launched at Tamar Marine (due to his miscalculation) she was so top-heavy she could only be licenced to carry two fare-paying passengers.
"In the next few weeks buoyancy tanks were welded up and bolted to the waterline and luckily they weren't too noticeable, but meant she was very slow.
"This meant that a planned casino on board couldn't happen.
A roulette wheel was bought and casino chips were printed, but she was too slow and unseaworthy to go far enough off the coast of Tasmania to [have] a gambling licence.
"The gambling chips were stolen but recovered by Tasmania Police after we spotted them for sale at a stall at the Salamanca Market.
"She was burgled about 10 times in the early 1980s.
"I last went aboard about 10 years ago after she had been moved to a part of Melbourne docks where there was no electrical power which meant over a few weeks she leaked - imperceptibly at first - which flooded /submerged the two diesel engines and electrical controls.
"Together with years of neglect and having never turned a profit (except for having been a drawcard for the group) her days were numbered.
"The family name 'Stelfox' turned out not to be related to us at all."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.