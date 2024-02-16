The Queen Victorian Museum and Art Gallery [QVMAG] will celebrate International Women's Day 2024 with a collaborative and progressive artwork project.
Creative Arts and Cultural Services General Manager Shane Fitzgerald said, ''Each year, we offer a diverse range of programs for our community to celebrate International Women's Day, and it's been great to see this series continue to grow each year.''
Polish artist and painting workshop leader Daria Andrews said her job as an artist is to preserve art culture in communities.
''As an artist, my job is to preserve the arts, and this project is a perfect way to connect women through creativity," Daria said.
This year's project responds to artist Vera Zulimosvski's The Recluse [1995], a lino print from the collection at QVMAG that powerfully reflects womanhood.
Drawing workshop leader Vicki Dewsbury says the graphics department blew the work up to a large format and then cut it into 96 small squares to use in upcoming workshops.
Various workshop leaders will run free sessions from February 19 until March 6. In these sessions, participants can recreate one cut-out square with their own artistic flare.
Mr Fitzgerald said International Women's Day offers an opportunity to shine a spotlight on women within our communities, both past and present.
"We hope this event series for 2024 continues to be a great way for northern Tasmanians to come together and connect on the day," he said.
Canadian artist Katie Barron said she is excited to see how the different art mediums will work together.
''There will be so many different mediums - so I'm excited to see how they all come together," she said.
Workshop leader Daria prominently works with larger scale canvases but welcomes the smaller cut outs that will be used.
''The squares are only 11x11cm, so I was a little bit nervous at first.'' she said.
''But then I imagined the bigger picture and how every little piece will add significance to the next.''
Once complete all squares will be resembled to create a multi-media tapestry. The final product will be unveiled at the International Women's Day morning tea on March 8 at the QVMAG Inveresk.
''I encourage everyone to make the most of this event series across the Museum and Art Gallery as we explore the 2024 theme of inspire inclusion." Mr Fitzgerald said.
