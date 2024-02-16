Tasmanian shops hit by nationwide teething rusk shortage

Tasmanian supermarkets have been hit by a nationwide shortage of hard teething rusks.
Australia is understood to be one of few countries around the world to manufacture hard rusks, which are popular among parents as a teething remedy.
Most other countries stock softer rice-based rusks, which remain widely available across Australia.
In recent months, stock has dried up across the major supermarkets - Woolworths, Coles and IGA - after the country's only hard rusk manufacturer shut down.
Many shops have been out of hard teething rusks since long before Christmas.
Rafferty's Garden, one of four main suppliers across Australia, recently addressed the issue on its website.
"Unfortunately the manufacturer of our Rafferty's Garden Banana Milk Teething Rusks has closed its manufacturing site," the website reads.
"This is disappointing for us as well, and we are sorry for any inconvenience to your family.
"We are working on some new Rafferty's Garden snacks and hope to be able to bring these to you soon."
A Woolworths spokesperson said the supermarket was working on a solution to restock the product.
"We know our hard teething rusks are a popular product, and we are working hard to find alternative manufacturers," the spokesperson said.
Bellamy's Organic said it was considering reinstating its Milk Rusks product in light of recent customer enquiries.
"This was a niche product for Bellamy's Organic, and we have also been intrigued to see the recent spike in enquiries since it stopped selling in key retail partners," a Bellamy's spokesperson said.
"As a result, we are re-evaluating the category to see if there is the potential to bring back what appears to be a very popular and unique product, to satisfy the teething needs of little ones."
