Longford taking lessons from Hadspen ahead of high-stakes weekend battle

With finals on the horizon, Longford have had a fantastic preparation - facing teams that coach Richard Howe described as "the three top dogs" in a row.
Having beaten Evandale Panthers and Trevallyn the past two weeks, the Tigers aim for the trifecta this weekend against Hadspen.
Hadspen won the most recent match-up by eight wickets, with Howe saying the upcoming affair is "an interesting one".
"We may have blown our chance to finish second with previous results at the start of the year but if we win this game, we keep ourselves in with a chance," he said.
"So it's a big game in the context of things but we're focused on keeping improving and ticking little boxes to make sure we are ready come finals time."
Howe is hoping for his side to be more consistent in the coming weeks, a regular theme throughout the year.
He's even taken some lessons from their upcoming opponents.
"We're really looking to tick the scoreboard over more frequently if we can, instead of being boundary-orientated," Howe said.
"Hadspen did that to us earlier in the year where Weeksy [coach Tristan Weeks] and [Stan] Tyson just went out there and just literally hit the ball and ran and really exposed teams in the field that way."
Longford will be missing key players for the match, with Mitch Fawkner, Jackson Blair, Jessie Arnol and Matthew Hayward all out.
Howe alluded that several debutants may be taking the field in their places.
Hadspen are aiming to get back on the winners' list following a shock loss to Perth.
Coach Weeks was impressive for them once again, as was all-rounder Nick Price but the Chieftains will be looking for more batters to turn their starts into big scores.
Trevallyn can put a stop to Perth's late run at finals as the pair meet at Trevallyn Park.
After contrasting results last week, the sides are just eight points apart - with Trevallyn on 26 and Perth 18.
Trevallyn have won both times they've met, by five wickets in round one and 59 runs in round eight.
In the other match-up, Evandale Panthers look to return to the winners' list as they face ACL.
A win could have them atop the league's ladder, depending on the Hadspen v Longford result.
All sides have played 12 matches
